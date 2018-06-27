The General Secretary of NDC's Young Cadres Association and an aspiring Central Youth Organiser of NDC, Bright Botchway has opined that the party will be attractive again in the Region.

The party held its constituency executive elections on Saturday 23 June 2018 in almost all the constituencies across the country.

In a goodwill message to those who participated in the just ended constituency elections signed by Maverick Bright Botchway and copied to GhanaWeb, indicated that the party is going to be attractive again in the Region and win more seats come 2020 general elections.

The NDC lost majority of its parliamentary seats to the NPP in the parliamentary elections but the chief scribe of Young Cadres is optimistic that the party will win majority of the seats in 2020.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the youth organisers who emerged victorious and those who were defeated well.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! to all Youth Organizers of our great party especially Central Region, those who emerged victorious in the various constituency elections", he said.

He added, "Your victory serves as inspiration to the millions of members and followers of our party. I entreat you to serve with humility, commitment and hardwork to ensure victory in 2020".

He, therefore, urged the losers to remain calm and know that nobody has won but NDC has won.

"To all those who were unsuccessful in the elections, your contributions are still very much needed by the party and I salute you for offering yourselves to serve. You are all winners YOUTH front has to do with Team work and commitment I hope and pray we will all work together for the betterment of the party", he emphasized.

He called on them to spear ahead of unity to win massively in 2020 and redeem the Region from increasing hardships the NPP government has brought in the area.

"Let us all spear ahead in unity to win massively in 2020; Redeem Central Region from the increasing hardships; and ensure prosperity for all and make NDC more attractive to the YOUTH", he opined.

Source: Daniel Kaku