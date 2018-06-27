NPP Polls: Freddie Blay is the right man for chairmanship job - Regional Chairmen

The Regional Chairmen of the three Northern Regions in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have opined that Freddie Blay is the right person to do the chairmanship work for the party.

Freddie Blay assumed the chairmanship position of the party in 2015 following the suspension of Paul Afoko over accusations of insubordination and alleged involvement with the National Democratic Congress, NDC.

In a jointly statement signed by the three chairmen in the Northern Regions and copied to GhanaWeb, indicated that Freddie Blay did unexpected job for the party in opposition and therefore deserves to be rewarded for chairmanship to continue his good works.

"Honorable Blay is cast in the mould of the likes of RT. Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey, Ambassador Samuel Odoi Sykes and B.J Da Rocha, who as former chairmen contributed to the success of the Party", they emphasized.

They stated that when the party was collapsing in 2015, it took Freddie Blay to steer the affairs and made the party very vibrant for the party to chalk victory in 2016.

"Freddie Blay was at all time material to our victory, Chairman Blay took over the affaires of the party at the time the party was in near state of anarchy".

They revealed that the delegates in the three Northern Regions have declared their total support for Freddie Blay to become their next National Chairman and therefore appealed to other Regions to do same.

"Having sat back and pondered over the contest for the position of National Chairman, the delegates of the Three Northern Regions - Upper East, Upper West and Northern Region have decided to endorse the candidature of Hon. Freddie Blay".

"We therefore call on other Regions to do same by endorsing Hon. Blay. Let’s give him the chance to continue his good works for our party", they appeal.

The NPP had earlier fixed June 17, 2018, as the date for the National Delegates Congress to be held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, but because it will coincide with the celebration of the Muslim Festival of Id-il- Fitri, the election has been rescheduled for July 7, 2018.

The positions that would be contested are Chairman, 1st Vice, 2nd Vice, General Secretary Deputy Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer and Nassara Coordinator.

A five-member National Elections Committee, comprising Rev. Prof. Samuel Asante-Antwi as the Chairman, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Madam Agnes Okudzeto, a former National Third Vice Chairperson, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the MP for Ablekuma West and Evans Nimako, the Acting Director of Research and Elections, has been put in place to oversee the conduct of the NPP national elections.

Below is the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT

THE THREE NORTHERN REGIONS DECLARE THEIR SUPPORT FOR HON. FREDDIE BLAY IN THE NPP CHAIRMANSHIP RACE

We greet you friends from the media, Ladies and Gentlemen. We are grateful for your swift response to our call within a short notice. It is our hope that we will have good interactions with you.

The press conference is organized for and on behalf of all the delegates from Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions who will attending the NPP National Delegates Conference from 6th to 8th July, 2018 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

This media engagement is led by the chairmen of the Three Northern Regions.

Once again, the NPP will be holding its national delegates conference at Koforidua in the Eastern Region to elect National Officers to manage the affairs of our Party for the next four years.

The NPP is embarking on this exercise at the time the party has formed a government. Undoubtedly, every member of the NPP must take credit for the victory in the 2016 December polls in which Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo was declared winner with an overwhelming margin ever recorded in the forth republican dispensation.

Yes, every member contributed to the victory but one point needs underscoring; every ship requires direction of a captain.

Freddie Blay was at all time material to our victory, Chairman Blay took over the affaires of the party at the time the party was in near state of anarchy.

Things were falling apart! The center was not holding! It took the intervention of Hon. Blay as The Acting National Chairman to save the sinking ship, and propel us to record that enormous and decisive victory for NPP.

Having sat back and pondered over the contest for the position of National Chairman, the delegates of the Three Northern Regions - Upper East, Upper West and Northern Region have decided to endorse the candidature of Hon. Freddie Blay.

We have not come to this conclusion of throwing our support for Hon. Blay because we do not love the other aspirants but is because we love the NPP more.

We are in government, and party-government rapport is key to ensuring that we deliver on our campaign promises to Ghanaians. We cannot afford the luxury of experimenting with our mandate when Hon. Blay has been tried, tested and proven worthy to lead us.

We have a strong conviction that Hon. Blay is the right man for the job. He did the unexpected job for us in opposition. Why can't he do same or even better now that we are in government with a lot of goodwill from majority of Ghanaians for having fulfilled most of our campaign promises. Let’s not gamble with our chances of ruling this country beyond two terms.

Let’s stay focused on our agenda of 2020 and beyond.

Honorable Blay is cast in the mould of the likes of RT. Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey, Ambassador Samuel Odoi Sykes and B.J Da Rocha, who as former chairmen contributed to the success of the Party.

We therefore call on other regions to do same by endorsing Hon. Blay. Let’s give him the chance to continue his good works for our party.

Blay, consolidating power in 2020 and beyond!

Blay, one constituency one bus!

Blay, welfare for all party members!

Blay, empowering the grassroots!

Long live Blay!

Long live NPP!

Long live Ghana!

Thank you.

1. Northern regional chairman, Mr. Mohammed A. Bantima (a.k.a. the silencer, chairman-do-all)

2. Upper East Regional Chairman, Lawyer Anthony Naamo

3. Upper West Regional Chairman, Mr. S.B Kangberee

Source: Daniel Kaku

