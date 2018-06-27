Creation Of New Regions Now In The Hands Of Citizens, EC

Following the recommendation for the creation of six new regions, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the remainder of the process now lies in the hands of the Ghanaian people and the Electoral Commission.

Speaking after he received the report from the Commission of Inquiry set up to interrogate the petitions received for the creation of the new regions, the President said he was satisfied with the process so far.

In the report submitted to the President by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mr. Justice S.A. Brobbey at the Jubilee House, the Commission recommended the creation of the six new regions, i.e. Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, and Oti regions from the Western, Brong Ahafo, Volta and Northern Regions.

President Akufo-Addo receiving the report from Mr. Justice S.A. Brobbey

The Commission recommended that the Electoral Commission hold referenda in the relevant regions to determine whether the constitutional thresholds for the creation of new regions will be met by the vote of the people affected.

With the potential creation of the 6 new regions, at least, 50 percent of the persons entitled to vote must vote in each of the different referenda.

Of the votes cast, at least 80 percent must be cast in favour of the creation of a region for its fulfilment.

“The Constitution insists that the process and outcome must be guided by the popular will, and it is my earnest wish that the holding of the referenda will be conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Mr. Justice S.A. Brobbey, Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry

He noted that administrative regions have in the past been created to bring governance closer to the people.

He expressed hope that “the creation of these new regions will serve the same purposes.”

“We are chartering new paths in the development of Ghanaian democracy. This is the first time that in a constitutional era, regions are being created under constitutional provisions. The work of this Commission will definitely be one of the landmarks in that journey. History will definitely applaud, I have no doubt, the manner in which this Commission has discharged its historic duty,” the President added.