Security Officer Remanded Over Theft

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a security officer into prison custody for allegedly stealing a pumping machine and a Chang fa machine all valued at GH¢11,600.00 belonging to a trader.

Randy Bentil has denied the charges and he is to make his next appearance on Tuesday June 26.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the prosecution witness; Madam Ernestina Tamakloe is a resident of Korle Gonno in the Greater Accra Region whilst Bentil resided at Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Prosecution said in May this year, both of them took their children to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment and were lodging at the Mother's Hostel, when they became friends.

He said it was through one of their conversations that Bentil got to know that Tamakloe had the machines at Prestea in the Western Region and were with one Mr Tetteh.

The prosecution said the accused (who told her he had been a regular visitor to Prestea) promised to pick the machines for the prosecution witness since the Mr Tetteh mentioned in their conversation wanted to handover her machines to her because he was travelling.

Chief Inspector Tassan said Tamakloe gave Bentil GH¢670.00 to help transport the machines to Accra.

It was confirmed though Mr Tetteh handed over the machines to Bentil, he came to Accra only to inform her that he had kept the machines at Nsawam and that he will lead Tamakloe to it whenever she was ready but had failed to do so.

Tamakloe who became suspicious of Bentil's conduct made a formal complaint to the police and he was arrested.

In his caution statement, Bentil admitted the offence.