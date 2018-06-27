modernghana logo

Anas Visits 3-Yr-Old Girl Who Went To School In Hood

Nhyira FM I Ohemeng Tawiah
Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, on Tuesday paid unannounced visit to Holy Trinity Lutheran School at Kwadaso-Estate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The visit comes days after photo went viral on social media of a 3-year-old girl of the school, who dressed like the undercover journalist during the school's recent Career Day.

Anas and his Tiger Eye team were in the school to interact with pupils, particularly those who aspired to become journalists, as well as their teachers.

Filled with emotions, Anas brought himself to the little girl's height and embraced her.

The pupils took their turns to ask him questions about how he does his work and why he decided to do it the way he is doing it.

He took his time to respond to all the questions.

He told the children he had had to cover his face "in order to stop the bad guys" from looking for him.

Mother of the 3-year-old girl, Afua Amponsah explained, she dressed her child to look like the journalist in order "to show support to Anas that he is doing a good job".

Meanwhile, authorities of Holy Trinity Lutheran School are full of praise for Anas for taking time to visit the school.

Manager, Henrietta Karikari, who is happy at the contribution of Anas to the nation's development, says it is the aim of the school to provide Christ-centred training to their pupils.

"We say a very big thank you to Anas and his team for making the effort to visit us. We really appreciate what you are doing for Ghana," Karikari added.

