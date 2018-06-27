'Talkative' Ken Agyapong Could Be Removed From Parliament- Inusah Fuseini

Assin Central Parliamentarian, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong could be permanently removed from office if he is found guilty of contempt of Parliament, his colleague, Inusah Fuseini has said.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member Tamale Central Constituency, the Privileges Committee of Parliament, which has the powers of a court, can pronounce sanctions ranging from a caution to removal from office of Mr. Agyapong, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), if he is found guilty.

“A referral to the Privileges Committee of a Member of Parliament’s conduct, or of an outsider’s behavior, can be quasi-criminal proceedings so penalties could be imposed on that person’s conduct,” Inusah Fuseini stated Tuesday on PM Express on Joy News TV.

“…a Member of Parliament should not conduct himself in such a way that his conduct could land him at the privileges committee [and] that in itself is telling on the Member of Parliament,” he told host of the programme, Nana Ansah Kwaw IV.

Parliament's Privileges Committee has set July 3 for a public hearing of a case of contempt brought against Assin Central legislator by the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

Kennedy Agyapong who stands accused of calling parliament a useless institution will be cross-examined by his accuser on the day of the hearing.

The case involving the Assin Central MP is said to be the first since the country’s history, that a sitting Parliamentarian has been hauled to the Privileges Committee and Inusah Fuseini believes, the move will help protect the sanctity and dignity of the legislature.

Although it is the view of the member on Parliament’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee that “garrulous” and “talkative” individuals like the Assin Central politician should be accommodated in the House, their utterances ought to be checked in order not to subject the reputation of Parliament into disrepute.

“Insulting does not only question the image of Parliament but [it] also raises questions about the dignity and sanctity of Parliament which is protected by the constitution,” said Inusah Fuseini, who once headed the Minerals and Natural Resources as well as Roads and Highways Ministries under the administration of John Dramani Mahama.

“So if Members of Parliament are eroding the dignity and sanctity of Parliament then Parliament itself must rise to the occasion and get members to behave in a role expected and demanded of a Member of Parliament,” he added.

