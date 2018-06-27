Man-Made Origins Of Aids-Ebola And The Frustrated Thabo Mbeki

How they used genetic engineering techniques to connect opportunistic diseases into the genes of Africans. Thabo Mbeki knew Aids was a bio-weapon against Africa including his country but why he couldn't demand an answer from those responsible?

Thabo Mbeki was indeed well informed about the fact that AIDS is not just created out of nothing. Experimental trial and error methods and shotgun experiments which results are highly unpredictable, in laboratories is longstanding scientific commonplace that nobody makes a fuss about. The practice of science is taking risk scientists say.

But on the basis of provisional results of these experiments which continue in the Third World Countries is reprehensible so lengthy and unknown whether such experiments are fatal, or give negative results, as the works go on for generations.

About the potential dangers of working with recombined DNA molecules, attached to Paul Berg of the Stanford University in the United States, in 1974, he published an article in Science in which he particularly points to the danger of using tumor viruses as the SV40 virus, for example when creating vaccines.

In addition, he said that linking viruses bacteria, normally found in the gut prevent life-threatening conducive. For if such a chance to escape the recombination can be possible, according to him no more predict what the consequences will be because the infected bacteria does not distinguish if it will be healthy.

Paul Berg has repeatedly in his writings made a dramatic appeal to all scientists around the world waiving certain experiments because ultimately only but catastrophic consequences for humanity will occur. Nevertheless, scientist, military as well as medical all over the world continue extensive experiments.

They simply believed that it should be possible by using such simple recombination and cheaper vaccines and other biological products to manufacture gene. The warning sounds that some enormous risks are apparently not heard by anybody, absolutely nobody but a few. But what is a warning as DNA-recombination techniques already has hit Africa?

War Friends Will Be Comrades Forever

Depth investigation has shown that it is clear that the three protagonists in the Aids mystery, Hillary Koprowski, Robert Gallo and Luc Montagnier, both the so-called discoverers of the retrovirus which causes AIDS, as well as Jonas Salk and Albert Bruce Sabin have always known that carcinogenic viruses in vaccines have caused the worldwide AIDS pandemic.

A fact that certainly is supported when one considers that the basis for such atrocities in the former laboratories of the Nazi lies.

From the onset of German National Socialism was clear what the Nazis were doing. By defected war criminals to the United States-Japanese as well as Nazi scientists has written numerous publications on genetically engineered viruses in bacteria.

Artificially fabricated micro-organisms used as an infectious biological weapon could be used against Jews and blacks without the top and white Aryans themselves are infected, that was their goal.

Aids And The Frustrated Thabo Mbeki

Thabo Mbeki was indeed well informed about the fact that AIDS is not just created out of nothing. It would be really underestimating witnesses if they portray him as someone who would not right in his head because he thinks that AIDS is caused by a white conspiracy?

Or the fact that certain medicines against AIDS just causes AIDS. Even if there were something like that exists, it is quite easy to detect by medical annals to find times when the major Western medicine men in that sinister game come together as the results of their criminal actions to discuss.

And only one such moment I discovered in the archives of the assembly of military medics, especially from 14th to 18th December 1970, when the WHO almost a highly selective international conference organized by the application of vaccines against viral, bacterial and parasitic diseases in especially black people. The conference was none other than the pharmaceutical giant Merck, Merck Sharp & Dome MSD, sponsored.

The Factory Of Comrades

For technical details of the allegation of Mbeki to genetic engineering AIDS virus specifically targeting the genetic characteristics of blacks.

I will refer to the HLA-A, B, C, DR3 and DR5 loci examined by the nazi’s led by Otmar Verschuer, who in 1956 joined the American Eugenics Society, who worked on the Rockefeller-funded, again Rockefeller, department of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Germany (see references below).

You might notice that these shocks can I blame but insiders must do fairly well known that thousands of blacks in the concentration camps of Hitler’s Germany are killed for eugenic reasons.

Blacks during the War from the Netherlands to be allowed to transport both before and during the War in zoos, circuses and shows as ‘Zulu Kafirs’ not only be exhibited but also to serve as black skinned ‘HumanRats’.

Nowadays still some imbeciles believe black-skinned Africans sleep in trees. If so, then they are attacked there by mosquito’s which were contaminated which Aids-causing viruses as published by Sellers R.F. (1980), Becker (1987), Bulf E. (1987), Lumsden W.H.R. and others.

The half-Jewish physician Dr. J. Fransz Kallmann, who after the war, joining the Eugenics Society and its members from 1954 to 1965, claimed one of its worst offenders actions by Otmar von Verschuer to help escape during the denazification before him to plead. Kallmann then founded the American Society of Human Genetics at the first item as the Human Genome Project took in hand to the HUGO human genetic identity mapping.

This society was three billion U.S. dollars, again from the Rockefeller Institute, to find and map out how to put each race with the susceptibility to certain diseases. This all is published in reports by Upjohn and MSD.

The conference, participated by over three hundred scientists, comprising the crème de la crème of biological warfare, was attended, was held in the rooms of the Pan American Health Organization of WHO. During that challenged Congress discussed the unexpected problems and accusations in the media about an outbreak of disease after biological experiments in the open air.

These sickening fact experiments were conducted on unknowing and innocent (homosexual) people in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York by members of the U.S. Department of Defense DOD.

Just at that mentioned conference were celebrities there like Hillary Koprowski, inventor of the by SV40 virus-contaminated polio vaccine, and Stanley Plotkin both employees from the Wistar Institute, Albert Bruce Sabin of the scientific Weizmann Institute in Israel and inventor of the genetically modified polio vaccine, Hilleman of MSD and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases NIAID Purcell.

Moreover, that there are ten large delegations were of the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, the United States Department of the Army in Washington, the Biological Defense Research Center in Fort Detrick, the Navy Department in Washington, the CDC, the National Institutes of Health NIH and United States Agency for International Development USAID.

But what they, these selected inventors didn’t discuss was the fact that worldwide, and very selective, lethal substances and micro-organisms were tested in Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Congo, South and Central Africa and many other areas.

In carrying out these experiments are continually the Rockefeller Institute, the United Nations, the U.S. Air Force and Navy, the International Agency for the Research on Cancer, WHO, East African Virus Research Institute, CDC, NIH, USAMRIID, Porton Down and the Institut Pasteur in the picture.

And they build their factories during and directly after the second world war in the jungle of Uganda and the former Belgian Congo in Africa were they picked black-skinned Africans out of the trees they think. It seems to me that “smartness is a form of stupidity when the so-called smart ones hurt or kill black skinned people for criminal biological warfare purposes.”

Maybe it’s easier not one of those scientists with the Nobel honor, but the research institutions where they worked. Then it does not really matter because in them one has unlimited laboratories and zealous (free) bacteria and viruses embedded in them to do so without ever properly realize the risks that combine re-sticking.

The biomedical sciences during the past century are such enormously that even a Leonardo da Vinci becomes dizzy in his grave. And just so that science could develop an extensive specialization and it is precisely, because science company became uncontrollable.

The high degree of specialization, the scientist pretending bleeding or feign infallibility. And if it all goes wrong, it takes the bad scientist correct existence to the fact that he can demonstrate that his predecessors failed. But science is not infallible, but happy! And the people who have businesses that no, that’s been proven in history.

Most of biomedical now dare not admit that the natural balance of microbes in the microcosm of our planet through their experimentation on humans and animals is more severe disturbance than the visible reality of oceans and tropical forests indicate.

And they cannot admit that because the financial interests of their employers, the pharmaceutical industry, the military complex and would seriously damage the medical business. And that’s not allowed.

Factories Of Comrades Revealed

Supranational poison factories must keep running so every day with loads of drugs out of the gate can drive to anywhere in the world if it were sold. And all indications are that in the past century by science in Africa has experimented with and manipulated an infinite number of microorganisms.

Saharan Africa and it was clear from the outset an excellent breeding ground for those interested. While in 1936 by the British government and the Rockefeller Foundation in Entebbe (Uganda) the Yellow Fever Research Institute was founded, it was discovered soon in very isolated regions Bwamba a West Nile Virus (1940) and a Bwamba-fever virus (1941).

In 1944 they met the Semliki Forest virus, and in 1946 were even found two viruses, the Mengo-encephalitis virus (possibly Zika) and the Bunyavirus (like the Crimean-Congo virus and the hantavirus member of the Bunya-aviridae Ebola viruses).

American and British scientists found out that in this region of Uganda actually swarming with viruses. In the fifties and sixties were short fifteen others, to ‘Bwamba group’ recharged viruses found in an area where the mainly agricultural living population, according to the Englishman Cook in 1901-very rarely faced diseases.

Bwamba was a few decades become a unique cluster of the most remarkable and particularly malicious virus species, which from the outset have very willing to rely on researchers from France, England, and the United States, once one of those viruses again struck somewhere.

During the Cold War Uganda awash with both military and civilian doctors. In Bwamba region was then the Yellow Fever Research Institute is very active and Entebbe in the Zika forest was much research conducted by the East African Virus Research Institute.

In addition, there were scattered across the country several military hospitals. A special mention should be located near the city of Arua mission of the American Hospital EH Williams, Kuluva-hospital, which was founded in 1941.

Williams recorded between 1951 and 1965 41,000 patients very accurate at all the diseases around his hospital occurred. And there were many.

For over 50 years, the region is plagued by various diseases in the city Arua. In 1943 and 1944 there raged a very deadly measles epidemic. In the early sixties, when many infants demonstrated anemia and half of these children later died, according to official statements, a malaria infection.

The Kaposi’s sarcoma was active and in 1966 there was an epidemic of Burkitt’s lymphoma, followed by an outbreak of Hepatitis-B. After 1970 the inhabitants of the region particularly affected by tetanus infections, and in 1978 the measles is back.

In the eighties is that people suffering from Aids and mass in 1989 and 1990 were scientists from the Institute Pasteur 1,558,800 doses of TB vaccine to Ugandan children. In Kenya and Zimbabwe was previously shown that the vaccine had serious side effects (picture severely affected child with skin wounds book Upjohn). The diseases were then all sorts of weird names but not the name that was right … AIDS!

Old Nazi institutes continue their collaboration with western institutes. There were also three foreign delegations present namely Behringwerke AG in Marburg am Lahn and the Paul Ehrlich Institute in Frankfurt are Main, both from Germany and what they did in the Second World War we all know about, and the Institute of Sera and Vaccine Immunology in Zagreb, from the former Yugoslavia.

Precisely these three institutions are closely involved in the development of the Ebola virus that first life was born in 1967 in the German Marburg, whereas the Wistar Institute one of the world’s leading institutes has become the field of retroviruses with Aids in humans and animals cause.

A lot of very smart people were gathering together but beware of the fact, dear reader, smartness That is a form of stupidity because why you should carry out experiments in Human Beings as They did. They all discussed the highlights of a large number of vaccines specifically tested in Central and West Africa innocent people are executed.

And these were supposedly tested vaccines against smallpox, polio, measles, leukemia and Epstein Barr Virus. Especially the latter virus in the west just causes glandular fever, African countries leads to cancer and Aids as a result of genetic manipulation.

The development and testing of viruses to humans and animals were mainly conducted under the auspices of the CIA and the necessary biological warfare preparations are manufactured by MSD and Litton BioNetic.

The first South African who went over to the bell was a physician who, when he went out research and published about it, right next to a motorcycle accident was killed.

About that incident appeared in a local newspaper in the Ugandan city of Kampala an article that the CIA was accused of the fact that its employees disguised as scholars and journalists, were spreading lies about the origin and spread of the Aids virus.

Not long after this verbal battle was broken in the house of Wilson Carswell, one of the leaders of the Ugandan Aids research. His entire contents, including computer equipment and all files, were completely destroyed, at least that is officially notified. Carswell, a soldier of the British Army, ostensibly managed to escape a little later to dive into the complex biological warfare from the British in Porton Down.

Since he became head of the Aids Unit of the Department of National Health installed as being primarily responsible for population change in South Africa outage.

Black Skinned ‘HumanRats’ Of The WHO

The life-threatening vaccine to save the world by being selected U.S. populations, including prisoners, homosexuals, loiterers, dark black Africans, and Haitians, but especially in South Africa, the country Thabo Mbeki. I calculated that about twenty vaccines against Aids viruses were tested, including the vaccine in Uganda within 45.000 infants and young children.

A child with delayed hypersensitivity deficiency which developed generalized vaccinia

Between 1960 and 1973 these tests were held on a major initiative of the WHO medical field research site in the West Nile district, where the above-mentioned group of children each year three times blood has declined to investigate whether a relationship existed between a common endemic disease and the virus that causes mononucleosis.

In 1984, in Freiburg, Germany and Stockholm stored frozen blood samples of these children by a curious inter-research group. The result of the re-analyzed showed 21% of the collected blood had carcinogenic viruses and contain 66% of infected with the Aids virus.

Africa in the midst of medical crimes, the British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill still called Uganda at that time the pearl of Africa. Like Belgium's King Leopold II, many European and American leaders covered up the medical crimes going on in Africa to execute their devilish plans and made their illegal profits.