Electrical Technician Steals Sheep

A Circuit Court at Aflao has sentenced an Electrical Technician to three years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a sheep.

Mawuli Agbasi, 20 pleaded not guilty to stealing.

Prosecuting, Detective Police Inspector Michael Akemo told the court presided over by Mr. Ali Baba Abature that sometime early this year Alhaji Osman Iddrisu owner of the animal woke up at dawn to realize one of his animals was missing in his pen at Ziorme in Aflao and started searching for it.

He said on January 22, this year he laid ambush at 'Egborsime' - a popular animal market at neighbouring Agbozume and suddenly saw Agbasi, who also lived in Aflao pulling the animal by rope to the market apparently for sale and had him arrested him.