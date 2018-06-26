Kennedy Agyapong Swerves Privileges Committee

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who was expected to appear before parliament's Privileges committee on Tuesday June 26 2018 for some unhealthy comments against Parliament did not turn up.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Joseph Osei-Wusu told reporters the maverick MP will appear before the committee on Tuesday, July 3,2018.

It is not clear why Mr Agyapong did not honour the invitation but Power 97.9 FM's Parliamentary correspondent, Princess Arita Anim reports that the plaintiff in the matter, Mr Mubarak Muntaka was at the committee to give evidence to the effect that Mr Agyapong had denigrated the law-making chamber and its members.

Earlier,the parliamentary press corps was sent out of the conference room of the chairperson of the Privileges Committee who doubles as the First Deputy Speaker of the house.

Before the hearing begun, the chairman of the committee, Mr Osei-Wusu told the reporters they had not been invited to witness the case.

Joseph Osei-wusu Chairs the Privileges Committee.

Mr Osei-Wusu told the press: "our decision was to listen to the plaintiff, evaluate and determine that indeed there is merit in his complain before we start the hearing, because we can not do it behind the contemnor that's why i was conferring with the clerk and was wondering why the press is fully represented here. In this circumstance, I respectfully ask the press to leave us now and we'll invite them when we are ready."

Background

The MP has been hauled before the committee for allegedly making disparaging comments against Parliament and the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Following the screening of an investigative piece by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Ghana football, the maverick legislator attacked the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who had offered an advice to Mr Agyapong who had criticised Anas on his modus operandi in investigating people.

Taking on the Majority leader for interfering in the matter, Kennedy Agyapong described the House as “useless” for having the MP for Suame as its leader.

Mr Agyapong, after apologising to Mr Mensah Bonsu, has since backtracked on those comments, insisting he never insulted parliament.

This was after the Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka tabled a motion in Parliament last week about Mr Agyapong’s unsavory remarks.

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip

The committee, after listening to Mr Muntaka, will then allow Mr Agyapong to defend his comments against MPs and the House in general.

It is not clear whether the case would be witnessed by journalists.