South Sudan foes 'agree on points': Khartoum

From left to right, South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, pose for a group picture before their meeting in Khartoum. By ASHRAF SHAZLY (AFP)

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his arch-foe Riek Machar have "agreed on some points" at peace talks in Khartoum and a deal is to be signed, Sudanese officials said Tuesday.

Authorities in Khartoum said the deal would be signed on Wednesday at the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital, but they did not give details and Machar's group said the opposition needed more time for a "framework agreement".

After East African leaders stepped up calls for an end to a brutal civil war in the world's youngest country, a new round of Kiir-Machar talks opened Monday in Khartoum hosted by Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir.

"President Salva Kiir and Doctor Riek Machar, in a closed meeting with President Bashir, have agreed on some points," Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dierdiry Ahmed told reporters.

"The details will be announced tomorrow."

Sudan's External Information Council, a wing of the information ministry that coordinates media coverage, invited journalists to witness the signing of a deal between the two South Sudanese sides.

"South Sudanese parties will sign a deal tomorrow at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) in the presidential palace. We are inviting the media to come and witness," it said in a message it posted on WhatsApp.

But Machar's spokesman said negotiations between the two sides were still ongoing.

"The government of Sudan proposed that the two parties sign a framework agreement tomorrow," Pouk Both told AFP.

"But our leader Doctor Riek Machar has asked for 48 hours to brief all South Sudanese opposition groups and his people on the ground."

"The signing of the framework will depend on how the negotiations progress," he said.

The latest push for peace in South Sudan launched by regional leaders last week in Addis Ababa comes as the two warring factions face a looming deadline to avert UN sanctions.

On Monday, Kiir and Machar had indicated their readiness to talk peace as the Khartoum dialogue opened in the presence of Bashir and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

"I have come to really bring this unnecessary war in our country to an immediate end," Kiir said.

South Sudan's war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about four million, broke out after Kiir fell out with his then deputy Machar in December 2013, dashing the optimism that accompanied its independence from Sudan just two years earlier.

The two men met last week in Addis Ababa for a first round of talks but without an agreement.

Since a 2015 peace deal collapsed in July 2016 with Machar fleeing to South Africa, Kiir's government has gained the upper hand militarily while the opposition has splintered into a myriad of factions.

A landlocked state with a large ethnic mix, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long and devastating war with Khartoum.