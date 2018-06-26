NSMQ2018: Holy Child 'Extra-Time' Survival Leaves Akwamuman SHS In Tears

Holy Child School from Cape Coast had a close shave Tuesday afternoon in their 1/8 contest against Akwamuman Senior High and Breman Asikuma Senior High.

Akwamuman SHS and Breman Asikuma were unfazed by Holy Child's big name status as they served a very close contest.

There were not many points flowing in the game with the victors finishing with 33 points and Akwamuman SHS following with 31 points and Breman Asikuma following with 30 points.

Holy Child looked like they will prove their name in the early minutes of the contest but as the Round One progressed, their flaws manifested and they had to battle for supremacy with their challengers.

They led the game in Round One and Two with very close margins but by Round Three, they were tied at 20 points apiece with Breman Asikuma SHS and both were followed by Akwamuman with 15 points.

The True or False favoured all the schools as the leading schools added 10 points to their tally and Akwamuman added 13 points to bring the scores to 30-30-28.

The fate of the game was then to be decided by who wants it most with maximum of 20 points at stake in the riddle round.

The first riddle was answered wrongly by all schools and then Holy Child picked the second for 3 points. Akwamuman answered the third for 3 points bringing them ahead of Breman Asikuma with 31 points.

After Holy Child answered the last riddle wrongly, Breman had the chance to pick grab it and kill the game or Akwamuman could pick it and push the game into a tie breaker between them and Holy Child.

A little disagreement was seen between the Akwamuman contestants as one of them wanted the team to wait before ringing the bell but alas it was already rang and they were mandated to give an answer. No, was the heartbreaking answer from the quiz mistress and they were out.

The other team member from the Akwamuman team kept ringing the bell but it didn’t matter. It was now all for Breman Asikuma SHS to slay the seeded school but a wrong answer from them sent cheers into the R.S. Amegashie auditorium and uncontrollable tears from the inconsolable Akwamuman contestants.

“It hurts me to do this…it is not the end of the world boys,” Quiz Mistress Elsie Effah Kaufman said.

Story by Ghana |Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah