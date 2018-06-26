Ghana Post, Accra Digital Centre Boards Inaugurated

The Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has inaugurated two separate management boards for Ghana Post and the Accra Digital Centre to ensure effective operations of the government agencies.

The members of the Ghana Post Board comprised; Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah, James Kwofie, Desmond Boateng, Yiadom B. Kessie, Frederick Akuffo-Gyimah, Michael Nana Yaw Aduhene Adu-Darko with George Afedzi Hayford as the Chairman.

The members of the interim management board of the Accra Digital Centre were; Gary Nimako, Kosi Yankey, Eric Kofi Ofosu, Valerie Hudson, Clara Pinkrah-Sam with Abraham Kofi Asante as the Chairman.

Inaugurating the Ghana Post management board, Mrs . Owusu-Ekuful urged the members to work with private sector partners to modernize operations and deliver on the huge potential of e-commerce and digital financial services delivery to enhance the country's socio-economic development.

She urged the members to strive at making Ghana Post the front line organization for accessing all government services and should run e-service centers across the country.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted that, Ghana Post was fully authorised to operate postal, financial, agency and estate services adding that “it is incumbent on you [the Board] to refocus the company to take advantage of the technology to improve upon your service delivery”.

The sector Minister said the core values of the Ghana Post were teamwork, integrity, drive for excellence and the vision of the inaugurated board should be to transform the Ghana Post into a profitable, self-sustaining company, providing job satisfaction to its employees and the first choice for customers.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also urged members of the interim management board of the Accra Digital Centre to support the center to achieve the objectives for its establishment with the vision of positioning Ghana as a regional hub to enable the country to leap into the digital age.

She said the center had a blend of infrastructure, support services, and programmes that had been carefully designed to create a conducive ecosystem for digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana.

She noted that the center was expected to help grow the Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Information Technology Enabled Services/Business Process Outsourcing (ITES/BPO) industry.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the ICT and ITES/BPO industry should be provided with companies and entrepreneurs with affordable office space and other facilities to ensure its growth and the center was to champion the development and management of technology parks and digital centers across the country with the aim of promoting ICT-driven economic growth.

She said the center was also to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through the provision of platforms for business incubation, acceleration with digital research and development programmes.

The Chairmen of the two boards pledged their commitment to delivering on their mandates and assured the minister of using their expertise to develop their respective companies.

