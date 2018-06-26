38-Year Old Woman Murders Husband

A 38- year- old woman, Madam Adwoah Mansah on Wednesday, allegedly murdered her husband, aged 45 and set the body ablaze, after a misunderstanding.

The incident happened at Asuboe, a village near Techimantia, in the Tano South Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The body of the deceased, Kwaku Adusa, a farmer, has been deposited at the Bechem Government Hospital mortuary, pending autopsy whilst Mad. Mansah, the suspected murderer has been arrested and detained by the Bechem Police to assist in investigations.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed to Journalists on Monday, in Sunyani.

He said on Wednesday June 20,2018, one Peter Frimpong, a brother of the deceased reported to the Police that his brother was found murdered, allegedly by the wife, with a cutlass and a club, over a slight misunderstanding.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the woman after the act parked firewood on the deceased's body and set him on fire.