NDC Poised To Build Solid Foundation For Victory 2020 - Kofi Buah

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has confidently declared the readiness of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) to build a solid foundation in her bid to wrestle political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the next general elections.

He said the NDC continues to welcome members who went astray during the 2016 elections and those members were willing to help the Party to put up a formidable front to contest and win the 2020 elections.

Mr Buah said this when he addressed about 1,128 delegates in the Ellembelle Constituency, who converged at the YINSON Hall of the Nkroful Agricultural School to elect new Constituency Executives to steer affairs of the Party for another term.

He described the elections as a critical stage in the re-organanization of the Party and appealed to the delegates to 'elect committed executives who would go all out to win the heart and soul of Ellembelle'.

Mr Buah said the NDC had done her homework with respect to the defeat in the 2016 elections.

He said the NDC would salvage Ghanaians from the economic doldrums adding that 'after the NDC left power, Ghana came to a standstill'.

The outgoing Chairman of the NDC in Ellembelle, Mr Kwesi Berveh who had been in office 12 years, said he supported the Party with his personal resources to rally behind the current MP to win three consecutive times.

He lauded the MP for the rapid development of Ellembelle, adding that 'he was next to Dr Kwame Nkrumah'.

Mr Berveh said he would rally behind the new Chairman and his team to deliver the "goods" in December 2020.

A 39-year old Businessman, Mr Alex Kwame Mahama polled 711 out of the valid votes cast to beat two other contenders to win the Chairmanship slot in an election supervised by Mr Emmanuel Aidoo, Ellembelle Electoral Officer.

Mr Hayford Bonuah Goffah polled 345 votes to beat Mr Christian Kortsu who had 339 votes and Mr Solomon Forjoe with 239 votes, for the vice chairmanship position.

The position of Secretary went to Mr Joseph Agyekum who was unopposed, whiles the Deputy Secretary went to Essien Menlah John who polled 614 votes to beat Mr Amoako Bobnvida who had 368 votes.

The position of the Treasurer went to Maxwell Amuah Essien unopposed, with the Deputy Treasurer position going to Mr Francis Nyankey.

Mr Justice Kofi Ackerson polled 399 votes to beat two other contenders for the position of an Organizer with the Deputy Organiser position going to Mr Michael Ayaaba who polled 305 votes to beat four other contenders.

The Communication Office went to Mr Abubakar Mohammed, who went unopposed, with the Zongo Caucus going to Aboudoulaye Kablan who polled 516 votes to beat Mumuni Tijani who had 465 votes.

The Deputy Youth Organizer went to Mr Nicholas K. Mawule, who beat three other people to win.

Mrs Doris Kanrah Meah polled 80 votes to get the Women's Organizer post. She beat two other contenders.

The Deputy Women's Organizer went to Madam Gifty Kwofie who polled 89 votes to beat two other people.

Meanwhile the position of youth organizer would be contested again at a later date, since two people MacDonald Kwofie and Erasmus Sense Yankey polled 45 votes each , with Amoseh Jerry John bagging 18 votes and Jacob Enwunli Nwolley polling 10 votes.

GNA

By P. K. Yankey, GNA