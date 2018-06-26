Driver’s Mate In Court For Defiling Seven-Year Old Girl

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, a driver's mate for allegedly having sex with a seven-year old girl at Taifa, Accra.

Lucky Attrah, 23, was charged with defilement but pleaded not guilty.

Attrah is expected to appear before the court again on July 6.

Prosecuting Chief inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant is an apprentice seamstress and the mother of the victim with both residing at Taifa.

Attrah, prosecution said, resides at Roman Ridge and he is the nephew of the victim's father.

On December 20 2017, at about 7:00 pm, Attrah visited the residence of the complainant and found the victim alone in her parents' room.

Prosecution said Attrah took advantage of that and had sexual intercourse with the victim and warned her not to tell anyone else she would die.

On June 8, this year, the victim informed her mother about the incident and three days later a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The victim was issued with a Police medical report form to seek medical treatment and when same was submitted to DOVVSU, Attrah was arrested.

Prosecution said during interrogation, Attrah admitted the offence in his caution statement.

GNA