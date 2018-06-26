modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
43 minutes ago | General News

Akufo-Addo Boys Arrested For Robbery

Daily Guide
A security officer with the Jubilee House in Accra has been arrested by the Legon Police for his alleged involvement in a robbery incident.

Issah Muniru was arrested with his accomplice after a series of robberies at East Legon and surrounding areas. A 70-year-old woman was also allegedly robbed and assaulted by Muniru and his accomplice in Accra.

626201824133 muniru31767x1024

Starrfmonline.com has, however, gathered from Police sources that Muniru has been released by his superiors from the Presidency.

Muniru is said to be stationed with the operations unit at the presidency.

626201824134 muniruissah1024x767

Muniru, had a Flagstaff House Identification Number FSH/TEMP/18/134 when he was arrested. However, police sources revealed to Starrfmonline.com that Muniru was released after an order from the presidency.

