Kennedy Agyapong: Muntaka Consumes Information, Does Not Digest It

In a few hours, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong will be appearing before Parliament’s Privileges Committee to explain why he allegedly referred to members of the House as “useless.”

Mr. Agyapong went into a tirade, days before the premiere of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest documentary piece "#Number 12; when Corruption and Greed Become the Norm.’

The video uncovered alleged corruption in the Ghana Football Association where referees and match officials were captured receiving bribes to influence the selection of players and the outcome of games.

The biggest fish in the scandal that has caught many by surprise was the Football Association’s president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was heard demanding $11 million from a supposed businessman as “appearance fee’” to invest in Ghana football.

The video also captured GFA top official, Eddie Doku

Even though the documentary largely covers bribery and corruption in football, Mr Agyapong’s name and that of the leading members of the governing party were mentioned by the Football Association president in a manner that was not complimentary.

That perhaps sent the MP into a frenzy. He launched an open attack on Anas, questioning among other things his method of investigation.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu after one of the attacks during a radio programme attempted to call his member to order but that only infuriated Mr Agyapong all the more.

In a television interview on one of his stations, he questioned the Leader’s authority to call him to order, adding that had Parliament not been ‘useless’ it would not have elected, Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu leader.

This angered some members of Parliament with the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak asking that the MP be hauled before the Privileges Committee to explain himself.

Describing the attitude as one which is unbecoming of the controversial MP, Mr Mubarak said his comment in the media repeatedly brings the name of Parliament into disrepute.

The request was granted by the Speaker.

But before Mr Agyapong meets the Committee later Tuesday afternoon, he insists that his comments were misrepresented and that he never said Parliament was useless.

He told Joy News’ Bernice Abu-Baidoo “I have never insulted Parliament, I didn’t, that is why I call him [Muntaka] dumb.

“He consumes information and he doesn’t digest [it],” he said, daring the Asawase MP to a challenge and “he will see what will come out.”

On why he attacked the Majority Leader, he said he expected Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu to call and speak to him privately instead of cautioning him on radio.

He added that there was no way he would have reacted the way he did to the Anas video if he didn’t have evidence to back his claims.

Mr Agyapong however admits that his language may be intemperate sometimes, but said certain circumstances require that he flares up.

