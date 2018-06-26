Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Should Step Aside For Investigation - Akua Donkor Sues Over Anas video

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court, asking the apex court to order President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to step aside immediately over claims made by GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi in the football corruption video.

She asked the Court to make the order through the Attorney General.

“Plaintiff avers that this Honourable Court should compel or order the defendant to advise the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from the highest seat to allow investigations to be conducted into the Kwesi Nyantakyi and others' corruption video shown recently by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas since their names were mentioned in the said video,” she said in her writ.

Corruption in Ghana football exposé

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi together with other sports officials and referees were captured on video allegedly taking part in dubious deals.

Nyantakyi in the video also mentioned the name of the President, Vice President, Roads Minister and his Deputy in a bid to seal a business deal.

Nyantakyi resigns

Kwesi Nyantakyi subsequently resigned, but said the political figures he mentioned in the video were not involved in any way and that he mentioned their names in the “ spur of the moment .”

This is regardless of the fact that, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, is handling that case after they invited Mr. Nyantakyi to write his statement.

It is however unclear how far this case will go considering that Mr. Nyantakyi has admitted he erred.

Government is also in the process of dissolving the GFA.

Unbiased investigation

But Akua Donkor in her writ insisted that Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia should also step aside to allow for an “unbiased investigation” into the issue.

“Plaintiff avers that to be fair and unbiased, in carrying out investigation into the incidence where Kwesi Nyantakyi is at the centre of controversies, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must immediately step down from their post as President and Vice President respectively before the truth is revealed since their names were mentioned in the said corruption video.”

Akua Donkor further maintained that “Kwesi Nyantakyi's words are facts and are issues occurring in Ghana day in and day out and that is why he acted as such.”

