Pupils Learn Under Dangerous Conditions At Morkordze

The lives of teachers and pupils of the Morkordze D /A Primary School are in danger as an uncompleted three-unit classroom block on the campus is on the verge of collapse.

“Considering the fact that the country is in the rainy season, a heavy rain accompanied by a storm could bring the building down. If pupils, teachers or anyone is close to the building and it collapses, the country may wake up to a big disaster.”

These were the words of the assembly member of the area, George Kwesi Asafo, when he briefed DAILY GUIDE of the situation. The school, which is in the Anawusukope electoral area of South Tongu District of the Volta Region, accommodates over 100 pupils and teachers as well.

The state of the building has infuriated community members who could not fathom why a building which was began in 2011 is tearing apart and posing danger to the lives of their children and dedicated teachers.

The building, which was abandoned at the lintel level by the contractor because the erstwhile management at the South Tongu District Assembly refused to pay him for work done so far, has developed deep cracks, particularly at the corners of the walls of the building.

The assembly member, Mr. Asafo, believes the building which was being funded by the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF) was shoddily built because it did not make sense for a building at lintel level to have such cracks right from the base to the top.

Although he has recently spoken to the District Engineer about the project, he is yet to visit the school to assess the situation and determine the next course of action.

Although the managers of the school refused to comment on the situation of the school, the assembly member, Mr. Asafo, revealed that lots of parents had also withdrawn their wards from the school.

He has therefore pleaded with the Assembly, the MP of the area, government, philanthropists and citizens of Sokpoe traditional area to save the situation in order to secure the future of the children in the community and the other surrounding communities the school serves.

From Fred Duodu, Morkordze ([email protected])