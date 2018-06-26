NDC Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency Elects New Executives

The Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected its executive officers to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.

Executives elected were, Alhaji Madmoud Amadu, Chairman, Mr Kwasi Arhin, Vice Chairman, Mr Edem Asamoa as Secretary, Jacob Fianu, Deputy Secretary, Mr Abdul Karim, Organiser and Mr Samuel Odarquaye Lamptey, Deputy Organiser.

The rest are Mr Vincent Yengbe, Youth Organiser, Mr Prince Osumanu Lamptey, Deputy Youth Organiser, Mr Mawuli Kofi Kpodo, Communications Officer, Mr Ralph Apetorgbor, Deputy Communications Officer, Mrs Dorcas Ofosu, Women’s Organiser, Hajia Mariam Zakari, Deputy Women’s Organiser, Mr Emmanuel Allotey, Treasure and Ms Sarah Attipoe, Deputy Treasure.

Eight executive members were also elected and they include, Alhaji Baba Sani, Mr Nicholas Cudjoe, Mrs Lucy Foli, Mr FiaKofi James-Ocloo, Alhaji Musah Nartey, Mr Thomas Vanderpuije, Mr Cephas Doe and Mr Victor Komla Ahianu

Speaking to the media after the election held at the Odorgonno Senior High School in Accra, Alhaji Madmond Amadu expressed joy for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would work tirelessly to enable the party to recapture power in 2020 elections.

He said the future and destiny of the party of the NDC party in the constituency lies in the hands of the party members hence they cannot afford to disappoint.

Alhaji Madmond also promised to work hard with his executives to enable them snatch the Parliamentary seat from the governing New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway come 2020 general elections and also increase the party’s presidential votes in 2020.

Mr. Mustapha Abubakar, a regional representative of the party who witnessed the election, thanked the contestants for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves.

He also advised the winners to work together with the other aspirants who lost in order to recapture power in 2020.

Mr. George Sisu, the Ga Central Municipal Director of Electoral Commission and his team supervised the elections which was keenly and highly contested by a total of 46 candidates who vied for the various positions.