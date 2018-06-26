`Yoomo' Dying Out Slowly- Dealers Cry Out

Locally made hair dye products traders at the Kumasi Central Market said the under utilization of the multi-purpose product by Ghanaians is making the hair dye business collapsing, as most people prefer the foreign ones.

According to them, ‘Yoomo’, as it is called in Ghanaian parlance, is a black stone in substance, can be used to change fabrics of any colour to black, apart from blackening the hair, something the public is unaware, hence opting for the liquid foreign ones, which has a uni purpose.

The traders, mostly women, speaking in an interview with Otec News’ Beauty Fremah, they said the low patronage can also be attributed to the non advertisement of the products because they cannot afford to buy space and airtime in the media.

OTECNEWS survey of the patronage of some traditional items at most markets in the city revealed that markets for the locally made hair dye, which is normally called 'Yoomo' has totally dropped.

“The multipurpose usage of the ‘yoomo’ product makes it stand tall among all the hair dye products in the market now. Apart from using it to dye our hair, it can be used to dye any fabric, regardless of the colour, to black and the fabric doesn’t fade as compared to other dye products,” one seller said.

“I have been selling yoomo for the forty years, it’s through this business that I was able to take care of my family, with five children, because the business was good then. Now sometimes we come here and you cannot even make a daily sale of GHC 10, which has led to most of my colleagues businesses folding up, it is very pathetic,” a 60 year old woman bemoaned.

One dealer ‘Yoomo’ has been with us since time immemorial, it has been passing to generation to generation, if it is not good, it would have been out of the market long time.