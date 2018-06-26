The Untold Suffering of South Sudanese Doctors 

Doctors get sad like anyone else. Sometimes they are not different from other people regarding how they respond to such sad events in life, like the breakup of a marriage, little family time, death of a spouse, social isolation, unfulfilled financial plans, plus an erratic work schedule. Such events exacerbates internal pains that always find no time to be promptly addressed. South Sudanese doctors are among some of the most renowned health professionals in the world, who are practicing to help humanity to lead a happy and a productive life.

South Sudanese doctors are among the few individuals doing so much with very few resources, with skin on bones. The hearts to do the best with smiles on their faces despite internal pains should never masquerade the untold suffering they go through. Most of them suffer from different forms of health issues that remain unattended to, making their lives sometimes miserable to live. Health, according to the World Health Organization, is defined as, 'a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.' In a post-conflict area like South Sudan, every single doctor is not healthy, should the above definition correctly be applied!

With poor health facilities and health system in South Sudan, many doctors are forced to work overtime (40+ hours), forcing them to see many patients a day while exhausted. Despite those long hours, sick people and co-patients expect swift responses from the treating doctor, who in the first place has no proper equipment for treating the disease as swift as possible. As a matter of these gaps, the clients are left with directed frustrations. Sadly, these have led to many doctors being insulted, beaten, maimed or even their precious lives taken away in some instances. Apart from being humiliated, they also suffer from the feeling of losing a patient, knowing what could have been done to save his or her life, but due to poor facilities and equipments (for example, lack of oxygen, insulin or intensive care unit) their hands are tied to offer efficient help. Such events cause sleepless nights and a feeling of total defeat by a preventable or avoidable death, thereby, inviting an internal war.

With unbearable economical crisis, many doctors try to live a balanced life of a community and that of their families; the poor wages makes it almost impossible to meet expectations of the families, causing many families to disintegrate. More still, many doctors sacrifice themselves to study abroad as most local universities are not functioning, and with hope that they could bring home experiences of the advancing world, but lack of government support complicates the academic journey. This has forced some to return home or continue under bad living conditions. Yemen for example, pays its doctors that do their internship outside the country upon returning home. In comparison, South Sudanese doctors have nowhere to turn to. The 6 to 10 years spent on books, confined to routine activities, places and people, are cheaply rewarded with grade Nine (9) by the Ministry of Labour.

The health care given to our doctors is zero! Doctors who worked in overpopulated hospitals under all possible risks like in Juba, Torit, Rumbek, Wau to mention but a few, if unfortunately, in the course of helping their patients, a doctor contracts sickness at some point, these doctors' treatment becomes a responsibility of their poor parents, who have never benefited from their sick doctor while helping the nation. Many of them died without a penny from the government. And this begs the question to redefine medicine, which I think should be defined as, 'an art of helping the lives of others while ruining yours in the process.' For those who make it work with NGOs, they are being underpaid while holding the wrong positions. They are employed as Clinical Officers which is an insult to their career. You cannot study for ten years to have your MBBS, and be employed as a Clinical Officer. South Sudanese doctors are being exploited by the NGOs, as they are given extra responsibilities once contracted. It's time to stand with our doctors