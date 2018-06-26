NDC Polls: I will work with losers to retain seat - Chairman elect

Chairman Alex Mahama

The newly elected Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ellembelle of the Western Region, Alex Kwame Mahama popularly known as Accounty has pledged his commitment to work tirelessly with old executives who lost their positions in the just ended constituency elections.

At the keenly contested election held at Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School Assembly Hall on Saturday, June 23, 2018, Alex Mahama emerged victorious in the chairmanship race polling 711 votes to beat his close contenders, the incumbent Vice Chairman, Godwin Beikwaw Ndo Amihere who had 220 votes and Mr. Kwaw Kanrah who also had 55 votes.

The party held its constituency executive elections on Saturday 23 June 2018 in almost all the constituencies across the country.

In all, 990 delegates voted for 37 candidates that contested 15 vacant positions in the Constituency which was supervised by Mr. Stephen Aidoo, the District Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ellembelle.

The poll witnessed 20 spoiled ballot papers.

Speaking to ModernGhana's Western Regional Correspondent after the elections, the Chairman-elect, Alex Mahama expressed joy for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would work assiduously to enable the party to retain the Ellembelle seat and increase the presidential votes in 2020 elections.

He used the opportunity to thank the security personnel for maintaining law and order during the voting day.

The business mogul pledged his commitment to work together with all all other elected executives and the losers to ensure the Ellembelle seat is maintained in 2020.

He advised the losers to remain resolute and not to plan to on fence to allow the party to lose the seat to the NPP party in 2020.

"I urge all my colleague contenders to remain calm and let us all work together to achieve a common goal because our main aim is to retain the Ellembelle seat in 2020", he pleaded.

Asking whether he would openly campaign for a parliamentary candidate against others within the party in 2019, Alex Mahama said that he is going to remain neutral to make the party attractive.

After the elections, some candidates who were defeated have accused the Chairman-elect of vote buying by given each delegate GHC400 before voted for him.

But the Chairman refuted the claims and urged the general public to disregard it and he, therefore, described it as fabrication with no merit.

"Daniel Kaku, please let me tell you that I didn't give any money to any delegate to influence their decision, they voted for me for my competence, not on vote buying, and these things are part of our body politics and normal", he debunked it.

"To my colleague candidates let us come together and work as one family and stop the allegations being leveled against each other, I beg you all", he urged.

He added, "as we speaking the party doesn't have a befitting party office and the one that we have rented needs to be renovated and I'm going to renovate it and branded it with party colours".

He, also promised to bring back the disgruntled members who have joined the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to secure victory for the party in 2020.

Find below the full names of the newly elected Executives

ELLEMBELLE CONSTITUENCY NDC EXECUTIVES ELECTION 2018

DEPUTY WOMAN ORGANISER

Stella Asmah - 18

Gifty Kwofie - 89

Paulina Nortey - 11

WOMAN ORGANISER

Angelina Mensah -11

Joana Barikisu Alhassan - 28

Doris Kanrah Meah - 80

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANISER

Nicholas E. A Mawule - 50

Samuel Amoah - 18

Charlse Kwasi - 23

Alex Karim Ayembila - 26

YOUTH ORGANISER

Jacob Enwunli Nwolley - 10

Amoseh Jerry John - 18

Rasmus Sanye Yankey - 45

Macdonald Kwofie - 45

ZONGO CAUSUS

Aboudoulaye Kablan - 516

Mumuni Tijani - 465

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Kwesi Hanson - 637

Clement Obeng Nuamah - 346

Rejected - 7

DEPUTY ORGANISER

Boaz Ebambey - 238

Micheal Ayamba - 305

Solomon Asare Andoh (incumbent) - 255

Moro Dauda Chie - 113

Kenneth Blay - 73

DEPUTY SECRETARY

Amoako Bob Nvida - 368

Essien Menlah John - 614

Rejected 6

ORGANISER

Augustine K Arthur - 370

Sylvester Baffoe - 219

Justice Kofi Ackerson - 394

VICE CHAIRMAN

Christian Kortsu - 399

Hayford Bonuah Goffah - 345

Solomon Forjoe - 239

Rejected - 9

CHAIRMAN

Godwin Beikwaw Ndo Amihere - 220

Alex Kwame Mahama - 711

Kanrah Kwaw - 55

Rejected - 4

SECRETARY

Joseph Agyekum (unopposed)

TREASURER

Maxwell Essien (unopposed)

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Baba Mohammed (unopposed)

Source: Daniel Kaku