ARTECAO Strengthens Forensic Police In West Africa

The Support for the Reinforcement of the Technical and Scientific Police in West Africa (ARTECAO) has build the capacity of West African Forensic Policeon ballistics in Abidjan from June 4 to 15,2018.

Following series of regional trainings on topics such as Handwriting, Fire-Explosions and Judicial Photography, the project ARTECAO (Strengthening Forensic Police in West Africa), has just ended a new regional training for master trainers in ballistics.

The regional training brought together participants from Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ghana, Mali,Niger and Senegal together with Ivorian gendarme to foster regional collaboration in order to strengthen the West African police force.

During the two weeks session, members of the master trainers received theoretical and practical trainings. They also worked on different types of weapons and calibers which were provided by the General Directorate of the Ivorian National Police (DGNP).

Participants were taken through shooting exercises at the National Police Academy (ENP) in Abidjan and worked on equipment analysis (shooting tunnel, comparators) at the LCPTS session in Vridi in Abidjan.

In his closing address, the Interior Security Attaché of the French Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, Jerome Patouxrecognized the professionalism and expertise of Mr. Christian Gimenotowards the entire training.

He commended the Ivorian Staff Sergeant for his high technical knowledge in ballistics and the need to share the skills with others.

MrPatoux urged participants to impart the knowledge they have acquired in forensic police into their colleagues in the sub-region.