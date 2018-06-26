Nkoranman Senior High School Get New E-Learning Center

Nkoranman Senior High School (NKOSEC) at Seikwa in the Tain District of Brong Ahafo has been supplied with Twenty Dell computers as part of Government of Ghana E-learning project in which students are to learn through a computer link.

Forty students can use the center at the same time with a computer set for the teacher to control the activities of all the students at the same time. The center could be used to learn any subject.

Teachers have been trained as to how to use the center to assist students in learning. What the school needs now is a Global Positioning System (GPS) connection. However, the center could be used through the inter computer connection locally through cable.