Let’s Join The Fight Against Tramadol—DCE Advocates

Tain District Chief Executive, Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has urged all hands on deck to join the fight against the illegal use of tramadol among the youth in the district. According to her, the way the youth in the district are abusing the drug is very alarming hence the need for collaboration effort to bring it under control and to also do away with youth indiscipline in the district.

According to her if the abuse of tramadol among the youth in the district is not controlled, it will affect the development of the district in the near future.

The DCE disclose this when she addressed the Chiefs and people of Atomforsoduring their annual Akyiriwia festival and fund raising under the theme ‘Culture and Tradition; any idolatry’. Although the Atomforso is not a Muslim community, the Chiefs and Elders of the area also fast thirty days as Muslims during Ramadan period based on their traditions and customs.

The District Chief Executive, on behalf of the Member of Parliament, Mr. Gabriel Osei donated 50bags of cement and 4packets of roofing sheets to the community to support their Integrated Community Center for Employable skills project which is meant to train the youth of the area in various entrepreneurs.

The chief of the area, Nana EkyeNsowaa Adjei thanked the DCE for gracing the occasion and the support she has been giving to the community when she assumed office.