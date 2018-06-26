Minority Berates Akufo-Addo Over Ghana Card Brouhaha

The Minority in Parliament has described as needless and unfortunate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent remarks against them on issues concerning the national identification (ID) registration process.

According to the Minority, the President’s pronouncements that they (the Minority), are attempting to thwart the implementation of the national ID registration law after they supported the endorsement of the legislation by Parliament, are misplaced.

President Akufo-Addo over the weekend wondered why National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) who had supported the exclusion of voters ID cards, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards, among others, as qualification for national ID registration in Parliament would turn round and, with the support of their party leaders, bastardise the implementation of the same law and even issue threats of civil war.

But a statement issued Monday and signed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, opined that, even if the President was going to comment on the matter, he would have sought to give a credible explanation to the cost of the $1.22 billion project as well as the need to include the voter’s ID card as a credible document to establish nationality.

“We expected the President to explain to Ghanaians why they are paying in excess of $40 per card when across the world, the average price is $5 per card. This exorbitant and outrageous drain on the public purse is of no concern to the President apparently,” the statement said.

The Minority further urged the President “to show a little level of tolerance for constructive criticism as it is only then that we can truly serve the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.”

“We urge you to do the right thing. We urge you to put the National interest ahead of partisan considerations. We urge you to think of the twenty-three (23] million Ghanaians you are about to deny citizenship. We urge you Mr. President, to be a President for all Ghanaians and not a selected few,” the statement said.