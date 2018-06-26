President Akufo-Addo Takes Home GHC29,000 As Salary

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo takes home GH¢29,000 at the end of the month as salary.

The President disclosed this at the launch of a business ideas competition, dubbed the “Presidential Pitch” on Monday.

The competition is aimed at realizing Government’s ambition of helping to unleash an entrepreneurial revolution in the country.

At the end of the competition, the top ten winners will receive support from government, to the tune of GHâ‚µ 50,000 each.

President's salary

In his address, President Akufo-Addo singled out one Vanessa Limann, a 19-year old lady from Gwollu in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region and noted that he will be making a personal donation of GH¢25,000, in addition to the package that would be presented to the youngest shortlisted applicant of the competition.

“In you, the contestants I have met today, the future of the Ghanaian private sector is extremely promising… I hope the other contestants will excuse me if I single-out the youngest amongst you, the 19 year old young lady from Gwollu in the West Sissala District, Vanessa Aisha Limann, for special attention, and a personal donation of GHâ‚µ25,000 from me, in addition to the GHâ‚µ50,000 the Ministry is to give her,” he added.

“…By the way, that is one month’s salary. My take home pay is GHâ‚µ29,000”, he added.