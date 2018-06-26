Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Former Chief Justice Among Others Honoured

The Royal Philharmonic Choir, Ghana in partnership with Malaika Media Network has honoured the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Former Chief Justice , Georgina Theodora Woode and Nana Prof S K B Asante in a night of song ministrations by the Royal Philharmonic Choir at the Bread of Life Methodist Church Auditorium, Dansoman, Accra.

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were also honoured for their immense contribution to the development of Ghana.

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo who was represented by Ms. Ivy Mintah, her Personal Assistant was honoured for her role in reducing child mortality and her contribution to healthcare in Ghana while the former first Female Chief Justice of Ghana, Madam Georgina Theodora Woode, who was also represented by Mrs Peace Atta Panyin Okantey, Acting Secretary to the Council of State was honoured for her unique and tremendous contribution in the field of administration of justice during her period in office. Nana Prof. S. K. B. Asante, a traditional ruler and a statesman who was present at the ceremony was honoured by the Accra based choir for his role in helping to shape the democracy the country enjoys.

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell who was also present at the event was honoured for his desire to help the poor and needy which motivated him to form the Leper’s Aid Committee, a committee of young people committed to assist the cured lepers by raising funds to support them. Father Campbell, a founding member and Co-chairman of Environmental Protection Association (EPA), West Arena, an Accra based NGO, has played a pivotal role to help people become aware of their responsibility to keep their surroundings clean.

Other honorees include business magnates Dr. Osei Kwame Despite of Despite Group of Companies and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Group of Companies whose contribution to society and the development of Ghana cannot be overemphasized.

In a message of appreciation on behalf of honorees, Prof. S.K.B Asante expressed their gratitude to the Royal Philharmonic Choir for the honour.

“In recent times, Ghana is doing well by recognizing its heroes and heroines and that is good for our development", Prof Asante indicated.

According to the Executive Director of the Choir, Mr. Richard Sam-Asante, the ceremony was to recognize the achievements of Ghanaians to encourage the young ones to emulate.

The programme was well attended by the clergy, politicians, businessmen and people from all walks of life.