Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge Roadshow Takes Off

Students in the various Junior High Schools (JHS) in the country have been encouraged to participate in the 2018 edition of Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge.

Citi FM’s Magdalene Williams gave the students advice during an interaction with students of the Mary Mount and All Saint Anglican schools on Monday.

She also urged the students to take the challenge seriously because the ultimate winner will walk home with GHc10, 000.

Members of the organizing team engaged students of both schools in a question and answer session where winners were awarded souvenirs.

The Literacy Challenge is a Citi FM initiative seeks to engage students in solving societal problems through writing which enables their writing skills.

The 2018 edition was launched on June 6, 2018, and will be in three stages.

As part of the Challenge, JHS students are expected to write an essay on the topic:

“The year is 2035; the law allows people below forty (40) years to contest for the presidency. You are a presidential candidate in the general election. In not less than 600 words, write your manifesto speech.”

In stage two, 50 contestants across Ghana will be shortlisted for a general knowledge quiz out of which the number of candidates will be reduced to 10.

At stage three, the ten contestants will battle for the Grand Prize of GHc10, 000 in a classic competition, “quizmaster/mistress and contestants style.”

The manifesto speech should be in the candidate's handwriting and must be endorsed by their parent or guardian.

It must be addressed to the Literacy Challenge P. O. Box 14123 Accra Central or dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka, Accra.

Deadline for entries is August 10, 2018.

The 2018 edition of the Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Databank’s EdiFund and MoneyGram.

