CitiBizFestival: Economic Outlook Comes Off Thursday

The climax of the Citi Business Festival, the Economic Outlook, will come off at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Auditorium at the Economics Department of the University of Ghana.

The event, scheduled for this Thursday at 10am, will have a panel that will include Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, and the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Dr. Yaw Baah.

The rest are the CEO of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF), Nana Osei Bonsu as well as the Head of the Economics Department at the University of Ghana, Prof. Peter Quartey.

The theme of the forum is “Assessing Ghana's Economy Under the IMF Programme”.

The panel will look at thematic areas such as “How beneficial the latest IMF Programme has been to Ghana?”, “What is the best way to efficiently manage the wage bill?” and “How sustainable is Ghana's debt management strategy?”.

Other thematic areas that will be discussed are; “Currency management. Is the cedi overvalued?”, “Avoiding the Political Business Cycle” as well as “Ghana's Growth Trajectory, How do We Generate Sustainable High Quality Economic Growth?”, among others.

The programme will be live on Citi 97.3 FM and on the Facebook page of Citi FM.

You can call 0205973973 for more information.

Background

Ghana in 2015 entered into an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for economic assistance.

The deal was associated with an initial funding support of 918 million dollars to be disbursed under eight tranches.

Some policy initiatives implemented under the program include the freeze of public sector employment, reduction in the budget deficit, and zero financing of the budget deficit by the Bank of Ghana.

The program was initially expected to last for two years, was in August 2017 extended by a year to end in December 2018.