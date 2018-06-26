Ashanti Region: Students Of Oppong Memorial SHS Resist Addai Poku’s Transfer

Scores of students of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School (OMESS) in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region marched through the streets on Monday to protest the transfer of their headteacher, Christian Addai Poku, a former NAGRAT President.

Citi News understands that Mr. Christian Addai Poku, the immediate past President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has been transferred to the Asanteman Senior High School with immediate effect.

The move, according to some students, will affect academic activities in the school.

Wearing red bands, the students marched through the streets and later petitioned the Omanhene of Kokofu Traditional Area, Barima Kwasi Offei Okogyeasuo.

Master Amankwah Hosea, the Senior Prefect of the school said the school has seen a major face-lift under the leadership of Mr. Christian Addai Poku thus his transfer could affect them.

He appealed to authorities to reverse the decision to enable a smooth running of the school.

Receiving the petition, the Omanhene of Kokofu Traditional Area, Barima Kwasi Offei Okogyeasuo, called for calm and assured the students that the appropriate authorities would be contacted to resolve the issue.

Mr. Christian Addai Poku, was appointed headmaster of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School after he completed his work as the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT).

He has been managing the affairs of the school for only two terms. It is thus unclear what major transformation he may have brought to the school, for which reason the students are kicking against his transfer.