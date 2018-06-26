Koforidua: Unwholesome Medicines Destroyed

The Food and Drugs Authority, in collaboration with the Pharmaceutical society of Ghana has destroyed about two tons of unwholesome medicines seized in markets at Koforidua.

The medicines, made up of both herbal and orthodox ones, were being sold in chemical shops by peddlers and cosmetic sellers at lorry stations and markets to the unsuspecting public.

As part of the effort to ensure the total safety of the unsuspecting public, about seven peddlers and cosmetic sellers, who were trading in medicines supposed to be sold by prescription have been arrested and arraigned before court.

Briefing the GNA, the Regional Director of the FDA, Mr Samuel Kwakye, said the joint exercise was to rid the market of illicit drugs and unlicensed people, who were selling medicines supposed to be sold on prescription.

He mentioned some of the seized medicines as tramadol and diazepam, which are supposed to be sold on prescription but are being sold by peddlers and cosmetic sellers.

According to him both tramadol and diazepam, popularly known as sleeping tablets were hard drugs to be prescribed and sold by licensed persons at pharmacies for appropriate regulation and monitoring.

The Regional Director advised the public to desist from buying medicines from cosmetic sellers and peddlers because apart from the drugs being fake, the risk of contamination was high due to the exposure to the sun and the unhealthy storage condition.

It's a common sight to see drugs such as painkillers, antibiotics and aphrodisiacs packed in baskets and polythene bags being sold at markets, lorry stations and other open places in Koforidua.

GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA