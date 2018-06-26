Three Persons Die In Accident At Bawdie

Three persons perished in an accident which occurred between Ankonsie and Adaamanso near Bawdie in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region.

The victim's include a teenager, a mother and her daughter.

The deceased have being identified as Leticia Ocran, 49, Olivia Ocran, 24, and Kwame Siawa, 15.

A police source confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Bawdie said it happened at 1620 hours on Saturday.

According to the source, Godwin Ocran, a brother to two of the victims reported to the Wassa Akropong police that his mother Leticia, younger sister Olivia and Kwame a friend have been killed by a Kia Rio Taxi cab with registration number GT 6483-10.

The suspect driver was reportedly travelling from Bawdie to Wassa Akropong and the victim's were also walking on the left shoulder of the road on the same direction.

On reaching a section of the road between Ankonsie and Adaamanso, the said taxi cab veered of its lane and killed the three on the spot.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.

The source said the suspect driver is on the run and no arrest has been made.