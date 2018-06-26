Military Personnel Advised To Maintain Self-discipline

Brigadier General Francis Ofori, the 6 Garrison Commander, at the weekend advised personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to be dedicated to work entrusted them without compromising their stance.

He said some personnel had engaged in unauthorised operations, which was against the law and had faced disciplinary actions and stressed the need for them to be self-disciplined to uphold the confidence the public reposed in the GAF.

He gave the advice at a Garrison mid-year thanksgiving and induction religious parade held at the Air Force Base, Bawa Barracks, near Tamale.

He also cautioned them to desist from any form of irresponsible behaviour since such acts would not be tolerated any longer.

The parade, which was on the theme: 'Thank the Lord for all His goodness', was to give thanks to the Lord and induct new senior officers into office.

Brigadier General Ofori said the authorities of the GAF would not shield any personnel found to have committed any criminal offence, adding that such persons would be made to face the appropriate sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others.

He asked them to ensure good civilian-military relationship during operations saying, 'Learn to protect the civilians instead of harming them', to ensure the sustenance of peace and security.

He assured that the military would support the police service in their operations to enable the citizens to live without fear of intimidation.

Right Reverend Dr Nathan Samwini, the Bishop of the Methodist Church, Northern Ghana Diocese urged the personnel to support the less privileged in society.

He said it was important for the GAF to work and build public confidence that would impact positively on the citizenry.

Two senior officers were inducted into office to occupy various positions.

They are Brigadier General Francis Ofori, as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Northern Command and Group Captain Reginald Yaw Cole as the Base Commander, Air Force, Tamale.