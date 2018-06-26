Ken Agyapong Can Be Expelled From Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, could be expelled from Parliament if he's found guilty in a case file against him before Parliament's Privileges Committee.

Agyapong was last week referred to the Privileges Committee by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak for allegedly describing Parliament as a “useless” institution.

According to Ras Mubarak, there're even a number of MPs from the Majority side of Parliament who may vote to have Agyapong sanctioned because “they are tired of him.”

Kennedy Agyapong

“Far-reaching option is to call a vote on whether or not he should be expelled. If it gets there, he would be shocked to realize that even members from his side are very tired of him,” the Kumbungu MP said on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily show on Monday.

Agyapong could be stripped of Chairmanship position

He explained that even if he's not expelled, he could be stripped off his position as the Chairman of Parliament's Communications Committee.

Mr. Mubarak added that Agyapong could also become a backbencher if he's found guilty of the charges proffered against him.

“There are options – one is to remove him from the chairmanship of the committee he chairs [in Parliament]. Another option would be to take him to the back bench. These are some of the measures the Whips use in punishing renegade members of parliament. And he is a renegade member of parliament,” Ras Mubarak explained.

Background

There is a current standoff between Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr. Agyapong was referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee by Muntaka for reportedly calling Parliament “useless.”

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

Kennedy Agyapong, who did not take kindly to the referral amongst other things called Muntaka a “ dumb MP .”

But Muntaka was incensed by Agyapong's description of him, and in an interview on Eyewitness News, last Friday, called for his [Agyapong's] “ suspension ” from Parliament.

Ken Agyapong is a 'bully; he must be sanctioned

Ras Mubarak, on Breakfast Daily further described Kennedy Agyapong as a “ bully ” who must be sanctioned.

According to him, Mr. Agyapong at the least opportunity tries to belittle Parliament; a move he said is “unbecoming” of a Member of Parliament saying he will support any move to have him “face the full rigors of the law.”

“Ken [Agypong] is a bully. He is a chairman of the committee I serve on—the committee on communications. There is that mutual respect and rapport between us, but clearly, time and again he's dragged the name of parliament in the mud, and I don't think that Parliament should continue to tolerate him,” Ras Mubarak added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin