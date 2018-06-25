West Africa Senior High Dumps 55-Points-Konongo Odumase

A magnificent performance from West Africa Senior High Monday afternoon prevented a spirited Konongo Odumase from progressing to the quarterfinals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Konongo scored as much as 55 points at the end of the contest but it wasn’t enough to progress with the contenders, West Africa SHS scoring 62 points.

The third opponents, Kadjebi-Asato SHS trailed both schools throughout the contest; finishing with 23 points.

Konongo-Odumase came into Monday’s contest with a good track record, having won their prelim contest with 61 points - the second highest in the prelims - after Osei Tutu Senior High’s 64 points.

With that good record in hand, they took the lead in 1/8 tournament scoring 23 points in Round One with seeded West Africa Senior High following them with 21 points. Underdogs, Kadjebi-Asato tagged along with 8 points.

The game turned into West Africa Senior High’s favour in the speed race with the Adenta-based school increasing their tally to 36 and Konongo SHS now doing the trailing with 29 points.

Kadjebi-Asato SHS’s woes doubled after they scored only one out of an available 10 points in the Problem of the Day. The other two competitors, however, scored a perfect score to continue being at the each other’s throat.

The True or False round gave no respite for either team to feel relaxed. West Africa Senior High finished that round with 56 points and Konongo following with 49 points. A great performance in that round saw Kadjebi-Asato SHS’s points ameliorate to 23.

In the last round-riddles-West Africa SHS answered the first and Konongo picked the second and third. West Africa picked the last one to cement their win and book their quarterfinal ticket.

End of contest:

West Africa SHS: 62pts

Konongo-Odumase SHS: 55pts

Kadjebi-Asato SHS: 23pts

End of round 4:

West Africa SHS: 56pts

Konongo-Odumase SHS: 49pts

Kadjebi-Asato SHS: 23pts

Scores so far:

West Africa SHS: 46pts

Konongo-Odumase SHS: 39pts

Kadjebi-Asato SHS: 13pts

End of round 2:

West Africa SHS: 36pts

Konongo-Odumase SHS: 29pts

Kadjebi-Asato SHS: 12pts

End of round 1:

Konongo-Odumase SHS: 23pts

West Africa SHS: 21pts

Kadjebi-Asato SHS: 08ptsâ€‹

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| [email protected]