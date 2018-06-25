modernghana logo

30 minutes ago | Politics

Ekumfi Gets New Paramount Chief After 30 Years

After numerous attempts that spanned over three decades by the Ekumfi Traditional Council to install a chief, they have finally succeeded to enthrone Nana Akyin VIII as their paramount chief at a colourful durbar over the weekend.

"We have installed a paramount chief at long last," one resident of Ekumfi said.

The event at Ekumfi Ebirim in the Central Region drew many indigenes from far and near as well as some well-wishers from other regions.

Below are pictures of the event.

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh [email protected]

