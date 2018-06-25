The Nabco Programme,A Solution To Rural-Urban Migration

NABCO since its inauguration has scooped criticism from various quarters, with many alleging it to employ foot soldiers of the NPP who contributed to the party’s victory in the 2016 general elections. Others have also kicked against the program, saying it doesn't address their grievance of being gainfully employed.

Firstly I will like to thank H.Excellency Nana Addo for such programme to help deal with the menace of unemployment. Readers of this article should also note that when criticizing a policy or programme,it should be constructively rather than destructively.’ Kuntu Blankson for instance do not find anything wrong with this program since I have realize the importance of it in dealing with rural-urban migration.

A research conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed the high spate of rural urban migration in the country is been attributed to the large number of businesses in the urban centres to the neglect of the rural areas.

Recently the finder publish the statistics concerning those who had applied. A look at the regional breakdown indicates that NABCO has truly help in solving rural-urban migration.

The regional breakdown of applications include Ashanti - 34,909 (24.05%); Greater Accra - 31,809 (21.92); Northern - 19,807 (13.65%); Brong Ahafo - 12,248 (8.44%); and Central - 11,139 (7.68%).

The rest are Eastern Region - 11,039 (7.61%); Western - 10,070 (6.94%); Volta - 5,347 (3.68%); Upper East - 4,756 (3.28%); and Upper West - 4,000 (2.76%).

The government flashy programme to help in dealing with rate of unemployment in the country is a means of solving the rural-urban migration in Ghana. The Nation Builders Corpse is one of the government’s programmes currently being implemented to tackle the problem of graduate unemployment in the country and solve rural urban migration. This programme serve as a stop-gap measure for graduates whilst they looked for permanent jobs in the future.

Rural –Urban migration can indirectly affect the productive capacity through its selective effect on age and sex composition and can have significant demographic, social and economic impact on both source and destination areas.

The main reasons behind the movement of people from rural to urban areas can be explained in terms of economic, social and cultural forces - search for social and cultural amenities and freedom from traditional family elders’ restrictions. Graduates in crisis zone are force to work, live on the streets and have particularly hard time in life.In most region there is in the inability to enjoy ones youthful days because of an oversized responsibility or constant pressure by family members.

Every Youth in Ghana deserve equal opportunity in life and the world community has the responsibility to create them. The monthly stipend of 700 cedis to NABCO employees is an equal balance opportunity to help solve the menace of rural urban migration.Even though the Income level is small, it will be the same as compared to those in the urban centers. Thus to say,all graduates will receive the stipend.

With the NABCO System, graduates also have the opportunity to select their prefer module. The system is about choice .The seven modules of the programme which are geared toward the development of the economy are: Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.This module will help triggered the movement of people to the urban centers.

This flashy programme also call for government to invest in the rural areas and boost investor confidence since more graduate with the technological know-how and skills can be found in such area.In future this graduate will come out with the skills to help their own people without travelling outside. It should also be noted that investors are looking at places that have more educated people,labour etc to work with. This will help bridge the gap between the urban and rural centers. THE Nabco programme is tell investors,business men and women that there is the availability of skilled and trained graduates in all regions to deal with the problem of labour market.