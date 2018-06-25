MultiChoice Ghana Flies 2 Trade Partners To Russia For World Cup

Two MultiChoice Ghana dealers are set to join millions of FIFA World Cup fans in Kiev, Russia after winning the Special 2017 Multichoice Annual Trade Sales promotion.

The two dealerships both in Accra - Cadmus Electronics, in Osu with 14 branches and 50 staff and Cash Ghana in Madina with three branches and 12 staff - were selected based on their excellent sales performance over the last operational year.

Making the announcement, General Manager of MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills said, “our dealers form an important part of our value chain and key to our delivering excellent customers experience.

"This announcement is a show of our recognition of rewarding our partners who have had the most significant impact our DStv and GOtv customer video entertainment experience and growth in Ghana.”

He added that “at MultiChoice, we acknowledge that it is only by creating value for our trade partners, customers, employees and society that we build a successful business for the future.”

The dealers were rewarded with a week-long tour for a representative each to Russia fully funded by MultiChoice Ghana.

The two who depart Accra this week will watch the third-round match in Group D between Nigeria-Argentina on Tuesday 26 June 2018 at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Whilst in Russia they will do the Petersburg City Tour, visit the Vodka Museum with Vodka tasting and a private boat tour of St Petersburg.

They will also have a chance to experience a high-speed hydrofoil ride to Peterhof and the lavish pre-match entertainment.

There will be opportunities to interact with other winning dealers and resellers of DStv and GOtv products from other countries across Africa where similar trade competitions were held.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim