Rana Motors Gets Kumasi Branch

Rana Motors, the authorised distributor for KIA motors and other vehicles in Ghana, has opened a new branch at Asafo in Kumasi to provide first-class automobile services to its customers.

The lack of a suitable property in the Central Business District of Kumasi forced the leading automobile company, which distributes 12 models of KIA range to operate from small facility at Suame for many years.

But the new facility, which is close to the VIP bus terminal, boasts of an excellent showroom, a spacious car park and modern workshop equipped with comprehensive spare parts inventory and well-trained technicians and personnel.

In his speech, Kassem Odaymat, Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors said, “An analysis of initial purchase cost, service and maintenance cost, plus product quality gives the owner a comparative lower cost of ownership and good value for money.”

The objective of Rana Motors, he said, is to strive to offer excellent service to its clientele.

He said his outfit would announce an unprecedented 15% discount for Kia Cerato car if purchased outright between Thursday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Kassem Odaymat said his company also distributes Ford trucks, Hyundai trucks and buses, Ashok Leyland trucks and buses, SML (Swaraj Mazda trucks) Heli and Hyundai forklifts.

In his brief remarks, Ntow Ayisi, Assistant Director at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, who represented the Regional Minister, commended Rana Motors for its modern facility and appealed to vehicle owners to purchase genuine spare parts to reduce vehicular accidents.

Randy Wilson, Head of Transport at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), on his part, commended the company for providing residents of Kumasi with quality automobile services.

Mr Odaymat took the guest round the facility to inspect new KIA vehicles in the showroom and technologies at the workshop.