The 2018 NPP NYO Aspirants' Debate Is A Great Initiative - Northern Region NPP

We, Northern Region Youth wish to pledge our unalloyed support for the youth aspirants' debate initiative being embarked upon by the youth of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under the able leadership of Mr. Sammi Awuku.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a debate is “a formal discussion on a particular matter in a public meeting or legislative assembly, in which opposing arguments are put forward and which usually ends with a vote.” (The Oxford English Dictionary, 3rd Edition, 2010).

Political campaigning has over the years been characterised by sloganeering and who shouts loudest with a little attention to the intellectual capacity of the contestants. Putting it in context, the youth debate being embarked upon by the youth of our party has come to change the paradigm of the political activities among the youth in Ghana.

At very least, the debate will help learners to see the power of deploying rational, reasoned arguments and compelling evidence in action. It enables them to elucidate their standpoint through utilizing rhetorical eloquence. It instills in debaters a great sense of poise and confidence. It teaches them the skills of researching, organizing, and presenting information in a compelling fashion and of course, encouraging teamwork.

We wish you (contestants) a successful engagement through the debate, and we are of full hope that at the end of everything, it will be of great benefit to the NPP, and Ghana at large.

By; Osman Yahuza Abu

(Founder, NPP Northern region Volunteers)

Abdulai Abdul Rauf

(NPP elections research officer, Tamale central)