Great Intervention, Mr President

I applaud the President for imposing a temporal ban on the foreign travels of all government appointees save the minister for foreign affairs. Again, the decision to review the current traveling policy of the appointees is a step in the right direction.

The appointees of the government must appreciate the unique role they are playing in society and the privilege accorded them by the President to be part of his transformational agenda. They are appointed to work, bring meaning to the lives of the people, and support the President to succeed. This is their job description and must work to ensure their realization. We need results from them and not unnecessary rendezvous, reason I support the review of the traveling policy.

As I salute the President for this deserving intervention, I would also implore him to continue to ensure the periodic evaluation of the performance of the appointees and act accordingly. The appointees must work; they must justify their selection, or must either quit honorably or be fired!

God bless Ghana!

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko