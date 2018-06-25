Ken Agyapong Is A ‘Bully'--Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has described his colleague legislator, Kennedy Agyapong as a “bully” who must be sanctioned.

According to him, Mr. Agyapong at the least opportunity tries to belittle Parliament; a move he said is “unbecoming” of a Member of Parliament.

“I will support every move to make sure that he [Kennedy Agyapong] faces the full rigors of the law,” he said.

“Ken [Agypong] is a bully. He is a chairman of the committee I serve on—the committee on communications. There is that mutual respect and rapport between us, but clearly, time and again he's dragged the name of parliament in the mud, and I don't think that Parliament should continue to tolerate him,” Ras Mubarak added on Citi TV's morning show, Breakfast Daily on Monday.

Muntaka vs Agyapong

Ras Mubarak's comment is premised on a recent standoff between Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central.

Mr Agyapong was referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee by Muntaka for reportedly calling Parliament “useless.”

Kennedy Agyapong who did not take kindly to the referral among other things called Muntaka “ dumb .”

“A whole member of parliament, you don't even listen to the tape, and you consume information and just come to parliament and say that I have insulted parliament. Let them play the tape,” the Assin Central MP said.

But Muntaka was incensed by Agyapong's description of him, and in an interview on Eyewitness News, last Friday called for his [Agyapong's] “ suspension ” from Parliament.

Kennedy Agyapong should be dealt with

Speaking on Breakfast Daily, Ras Mubarak said Agyapong should be dealt with once and for all.

“Now we have a unique opportunity to deal with him once and for all. We are governed by rules and people who want to work outside of those rules clearly would have to be dealt with. If you look at some of the inflammatory statements he's made are unbecoming of a member of Parliament, the inciting of hatred, unbecoming of a Member of Parliament.”

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak



“Every now and then he goes about running down Parliament. If he no longer wants to be a member of parliament no one is forcing him but if you are in there, you have to show respect to other members of Parliament, because like my Chief Whip said, you don't feed anybody. You don't take care of anybody's bills. So no one is going to allow you to sit there because you find yourself wealthy which is even questionable,” he added.

Possible punishment for Agyopong

On possible punishment for Agyapong, if he's found guilty by the Privileges Committee, Ras Mubarak said he could lose his chairmanship position on Parliament's Communications Committee.

He added that Mr Agypong could become a “back bencher” in Parliament or could even be suspended.