Former BOST MD Dispels Rumours On His Health Issues

The former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) has dismissed rumours that he has been hospitalized.

There have been media reports suggesting that the former BOST MD, Mr.Alfred Obeng Boateng has been hospitalised due to shock after his appointment at BOST was terminated.

However, Mr.Alfred Obeng Boateng in a statement said that he is healthy and happily going about his normal activities and has, therefore, asked his well-wishers and supporters to treat the rumour as false.

Below is the statement:

My attention has been drawn to various online publications circulating that I have been hospitalized following the recent decision from the presidency terminating my appointment as the MD of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

I wish to state that I am healthy and happily going about my normal activities.

I am therefore entreating my supporters and well wishers to ignore the said publications.

Signed:

Alfred Obeng

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA