Medical Research In Ghana Gets $250,000 Dollar Boost

MODEC Ghana, operators of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah has underscored its commitment to support science research in Ghana.

It has together with other partners signed an MOU committing $250,000 (Two hundred and fifty thousand US dollars) for research.

This significant donation is specifically in support of the AMED J-Grid Project, research collaboration between Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), University of Ghana and Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU).

The funds will help to broaden the sample size and quality of the various researches. It will also help to carry out more pre-clinical and clinical trials.

MODEC and its partners namely, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (“MOL”), Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”) and Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui E&S”) are jointly carrying out a long-term charter business for FPSO Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, deployed at the Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (“TEN”) fields offshore Ghana.

The AMED J-GRID project focuses on research into 3 main areas: i. Research into Diarrheal Diseases (the 2nd cause of hospital admission of children below 5 years in Ghana) ii. Research into Dengue Fever (carried by the mosquito vector with high infection risk in Ghana) and iii. Research on Ghanaian medicinal plants for the treatment of parasitic diseases such as Malaria, Trypanosomiasis and Leishmaniasis.

Director NMIMR, University of Ghana, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang who received that cash said it is the first ever business donation of its kind to the research project in Ghana.

He explained that while NMIMR is a strategically important institute for health protection and delivery, corporate sponsorship was almost non-existent.

Also, Manager of the AMED J-GRID project Ms. Mitsuko Ohashi said the funds can accommodate local needs and identified public health concerns.

She added that, the disbursement of the funds will be for the purchase of essential research reagents and advanced equipment that will strengthen research in terms of accuracy and impact.

Ms. Mitsuko Ohashi stated that, it will also help to carry out more pre-clinical and clinical trials (for the parasitic diseases) and expand surveillance sites in Ghana for comprehensive data collection.

“The funds can accommodate local needs and identified public health concerns” she added.

For his part, Legal and Compliance Manager of MODEC subsidiary company in Ghana, Kwabena Kwadade said they are confident the funds will be used assiduously and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with NMIMR, University of Ghana.

