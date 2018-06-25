Tourism Ministry Strikes Deal To Move 'Art Centre' Vendors To Kawukudi For Commencement Of Marine Drive Project

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture says it has successfully brokered a deal with squatters at the Arts and Crafts Centre in Accra to move to a different location for the Marine Drive Project to start.

The ambitious Marine Drive Project is a Public-Private Partnership initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and seeks to harness the arts, create a cultural village, and boost tourism in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s target of generating jobs, especially for the youth and unemployed, the Marine Drive Tourism Project, from construction to the operational stage, is expected to employ some 150,000 people.

In a press statement issued Thursday, the Ministry of Tourism stated, “As to be expected with major changes in land and infrastructure, cooperation from the immediate community is an essential pre-requisite. Consequently, it became necessary to move the vendors at the Arts and Crafts Centre temporarily to a different location for the Marine Drive Project to commence.

“The National Commission on Culture (NCC) under Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) readily offered land at Kawukudi but the land had been occupied by squatters. MOTAC through the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Marine Drive and the Community Youth Cultural Centre (CYCC) of the NCC had for the past Eight (8) months engaged the squatters with their opinion leaders and their revered Sariki Chief Moro Baba Issa, a compromise was reached. This was at the background of a similar eviction notice served two (2) years ago.”

The press statement also revealed that a demolition exercise and clearing of the site will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018, for the construction of the new Arts and Craft village to begin.

21st JUNE, 2018

The Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project (MDTIP), represents a dream that has existed as long as independence – a dream of transforming Accra’s beachfront into an iconic city centre destination with a beautiful skyline that showcases Ghana’s dignity and pride to the world.

This is a Public-Private Partnership initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (MOTAC) covering a total of 241 acres of land and seeking to harness Arts, create a cultural village, boost tourism to form the synergies and provide the much-needed jobs for the youth, especially those within the catchment area and increase economic growth.

Government owe them no compensation; however, attaching a human face to the eviction exercise, “facilitation” for their transportation in moving out was paid to 152 out of the 154 squatters as at close of business Tuesday 19th June 2018. A demolition exercise and clearing of the site will take place on Monday 25th June 2018 for the construction of the new Arts and Craft village to begin in earnest. This will pave way for the relocation of the Arts and Crafts Centre and the beginning of work on the Marine Drive Project.

