Packaged Water Producers Receive Training On Hygiene

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Ashanti Region has organized a day training workshop for packaged water producers and owners of packaged water producing companies on proper hygiene and safety practices.

This according to the Authority is to ensure that the activities of the manufacturers are in line with sound management practices and acceptable standards.

The over 110 participants were taken through measures to consider in the production process, raw materials control, waste management, personal and environmental hygiene as well as documentation.

Senior Regulations Officer at the Ashanti Regional Office of the FDA, Anita Owusu Kuffour said her outfit consider such encounters necessary because it places premium on consumer safety.

She said the FDA expects the participants to comply with the laws governing their day to day activities and also to apply what they have learnt at the training workshop.

Mrs Owusu Kuffour indicated that the FDA is not interested in quickly applying sanctions on manufacturing companies who flout the laws, but will continue to sensitize managers of such facilities on how best they can comply with the laws governing their operations.

“As part of our program of work, we go out to the facility either announced or unannounced to assess the situation at the facilities, and this is how we interact with our clients which is the manufacturers. Going to the facilities enable us to see things as they are and to provide technical support for them as and when they need them,” she added.

Some of the participants who spoke to Citi News commended the FDA for exposing them to new ways and how they can apply best practices at their facilities.

They also appealed to the FDA to step up monitoring in order to check the bad nuts within the group.