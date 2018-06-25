Dr. Akwasi Osei Proposes Mental Examination Of JB Danquah's Killer

The Mental Health Authority (MHA) is willing to conduct a mental assessment of Daniel Asiedu who is the prime suspect in the late J.B Danquah-Adu murder case .

According to them, though there are no apparent signs of mental illness, which some members of the public are speculating, based on Daniel contradictory utterances at the court.

Daniel Asiedu the prime suspect of the murder late Abuakwa North constituency Member of Parliament threatened to name some persons within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who supposedly hired him to murder the late MP.

In an interview with Citi News, Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwesi Osei said Daniel Asiedu would be examined mentally by his outfit should the court demand for it.

“So far I don't see any evidence of mental illness. However, he can be brought to us for a full assessment. We will examine him, but from afar now, he doesn't look like somebody with mental illness. If the court in their way of seeing things think there is something wrong with him, they can bring him and we will assess him,” he said.

A Member of Parliament's Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has also called for enhanced security for Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect standing trial for the murder of former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah Adu.

His call comes after the suspect confessed to the murder in open Court earlier this week, saying that he was contracted by some persons within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to commit the offence.

“The persons who commissioned him to commit this heinous and barbaric crime may find another way of eliminating him…You will recall that he complained that he was given bad soup and was not treated well in cells. It is only proper that having confessed to the crime and indicated that there are people who contracted him to do so, we give him better protection for the prosecution to conduct further investigation and put those people also before the court,” he said.

Background

Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment for the killing of the late MP.

Asiedu had earlier said that he went to the MP's house to steal but ended up killing him in self-defence.

He, however, withdrew these claims and stated that he had gone with the intention of killing the legislator.

Background

The late J.B Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Daniel Asiedu, who was the prime suspect, was arrested two days after the incident.

One other person was also arrested later in connection with the killing.

The murder of the former MP shocked many and led to discussions concerning the security of legislators.

Autopsy challenges

The brouhaha over the autopsy report was just another twist in the legal process meant to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

Asiedu and Bosso were on trial at the High Court after more than a year of committal proceedings at the district court.

But on May 29, 2017, they were discharged by the High Court after the Attorney-General filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution.

They were subsequently re-arrested and re-arraigned.