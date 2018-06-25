New Education Commission To Review Presidential Charter Regime

President Akufo-Addo says Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission which will soon be the regulator of all tertiary institutions in the country.

The Commission will among other things ensure that the period associated with the granting of a Presidential Charter for private universities to award their own degrees is no longer a problem.

Many private universities in the country are affiliated to public Universities who award degrees on their behalf, as it often takes years for private universities to have the authority to award their own degrees.

Speaking at the 2018 graduation ceremony of Ashesi University, President Akufo-Addo said the long years of waiting would be reduced.

“Government is taking steps to accelerate the grant of the Presidential Charter to other private universities because of their contribution to education and learning in the country. Cabinet has recently approved the establishment of the Ghana Tertiary education commission which will henceforth be the regulator of all tertiary institutions in the country. This will enable all universities, private and public alike to be treated fairly and equally,” he said.

The president also commended Ashesi University for its world-class educational standards and identity, and congratulated the graduating students.

Last month, President Nana Akufo-Addo granted a Presidential Charter to Ashesi University College, making it an independent degree-granting institution.

A letter signed by the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah, said the Charter was granted after a thorough assessment of the University's facilities and qualifications by the National Accreditation Board.

The Board declared in its report to the Education Ministry that the Institution was ready “for independence from the University of Cape Coast, with which it has been affiliated.”

“After a rigorous review of the university's teaching and learning infrastructure, curriculum, finances, staff qualifications and governance, the National Accreditation Board presented a report to the Ministry of Education endorsing Ashesi's readiness,” the letter read.

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana